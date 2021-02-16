Madhevere in line for Test debut against Afghanistan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Under-19 star Wesley Madhevere is in line for his Test debut after being named in the national cricket team’s squad for the two five-day contests against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates next month.

Madhevere made his international cricket break when Zimbabwe toured Bangladesh last year. However, the youngster has only represented his country in white ball cricket so far and is highly likely to earn his Test debut against Afghanistan.

Tarisai Musakanda, who has not played another Test match since he made his debut away to Sri Lanka in July 2017, is also in the team for the two five-day contests against Afghanistan.

After being named the National Premier League batsman of the tournament, the 26-year-old has continued with his good form with the bat, hitting back-to-back centuries for the Southerns select side in the four-day matches that Zimbabwe have been using to prepare for the upcoming tour.

Captain Sean Williams together with Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva and Donald Tiripano will provide Zimbabwe with the much-needed experience for the series.

Notable absentees for the tour are the veteran duo of Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine who both failed to join the national team camp due to illness and could thus not be considered for the tour. Also missing out through injury are Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis and Peter Moor.

Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe will join the squad later for the T20I series.

Zimbabwe clash with Afghanistan in the first Test from 2-6 March, with the second five-day fixture scheduled for 10-14 March. It will be the first time that Zimbabwe and Afghanistan meet in the prolonged version of the game after the Asians were granted Test status in June 2017.

After that, the two teams square off in three Twenty20 Internationals on 17, 19 and 20 March.

The Zimbabwean team heads off for the UAE on Friday.

Zimbabwe Test squad for Afghanistan series: Sean Williams (captain), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald [email protected]_29