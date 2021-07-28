Madhevere, Muzarabani make upward movements in MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Players Rankings

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN cricketers, top order batsman Wessley Madhevere as well as fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani have made upward movements in the MRF Tyres International Cricket Council Men’s Twenty20 International Players Rankings after the conclusion of Zimbabwe’s three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Harare.

Madhevere has moved 59 places to 70th in the rankings. The 20-year old right handed batsman scored 150 runs in the three matches against Bangladesh. His best score of 73, which is also his highest in the shortest format of the game guided Zimbabwe to victory by 23 runs in the second T20I last Friday, which saw him win the Player of the Match but his next best of 54 on Sunday was not enough as the home team suffered a five wicket defeat at the hands of the visitors who won the series 2-1.

Pace bowler Muzarabani has moved 37 places to 31st. Muzarabani picked up four wickets in the series against Bangladesh. His best figures of two wickets for 21 runs came in Zimbabwe’s second T20I but his second best effort of 2/27 was not enough to stop Bangladesh from winning the final match by five wickets to win the series.

