Madinda remembers Brother Adam

Lovemore Dube, Sports Hub Coordinator

YESTERDAY marked 11 years since legendary Highlanders and Zimbabwe striker Adam Ndlovu died.

He was 42 and was Chicken Inn head coach at the time.

Adam died after an accident while on his way to Victoria Falls for a match against a Victoria Falls Legends Select that was due to play former Highlanders players.

His elder brother Madinda, also a Bosso and Warriors legend, yesterday told Sunday News Sport that he still remembers his younger brother like it happened yesterday.

He said it was still vivid in his mind.

“Remembering him is like opening a healing wound. I remember him like it happened yesterday,” said Madinda who with his brothers Adam and Peter made history in 1993 when they became the first trio of siblings to feature alongside each other in the Warriors.

Previously Zimbabwe had Misheck and Sunday Chidzambwa.

They were also the first siblings trio to play outside the country as Adam plied his trade in Switzerland where at one stage he partnered South African Shaun Bartlett while Peter played in England for Coventry City.

Coincidentally Peter went on to play for Sheffield United bitter rivals of Sheffield Wednesday, a club Madinda had a trial with playing alongside Mark Chamberlain father to Alex Ox-Chamberlain and made the grade before the Highlanders executive blocked the move in 1985. Industrial action earlier in the year in which Madinda among the senior players was fingered had him denied him a life and game changer for Zimbabwe football.

Both Adam and Peter went on to round up their careers in South Africa.

Highlanders were not so lucky as Peter blossomed while legendary Madinda was playing in Germany and all three could not line up in one Bosso side in the domestic competition.

By the time Madinda returned, Peter was packing his bags for the UK.

Adam scored 34 goals for Zimbabwe in 58 outings. While his brothers had pace and would beat a man on the dribble, score or pass with precision.

On the other hand Adam was the traditional Number Nine (9) effective at the centre with power and speed.

Madinda said every 16 December is a painful day to the family as they remember their brother who was a likeable character.

“We miss him every day but this day is always a painful reminder to us of the way he departed and the void he left,” said Madinda.

Adam is spoken of under the same breath with other former natural strikers to don national colours who include Bobby Chalmers and Shaky Tauro who were brilliant in finishing.

While Adam and a lady perished in the car, his younger brother Peter survived.

Twenty four hours earlier the duo were in Harare for the Soccer Star of the Year Awards ceremony.