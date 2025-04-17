Madzibaba Zakaria receives medication from Dr Moyo

Trust Khosa Zimpapers Arts Hub

Sungura music legend Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, who has been battling diabetes, hypertension, and cramps, recently received a significant boost through a donation of medication from former Health and Child Care Minister, Obadiah Moyo.

In a further show of support, Moyo also assembled a team of medical professionals who will provide free ongoing assistance to Madzibaba whenever needed.

During the handover of the medication, Moyo was accompanied by Dr Shongo of Chitungwiza Central Hospital and Zanu PF central committee member for Chitungwiza, Cde Goodwill Mafuratidze.

Last year, The Herald reported on Madzibaba’s long-standing health challenges. His wife, Margaret Gweshe, publicly appealed for help to support his treatment.

Thanks to Dr Moyo’s intervention, Madzibaba Zakaria’s condition is now under close supervision by a dedicated team of professional doctors.