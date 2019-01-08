Mafu, Ndiraya back as Warriors assistant coaches

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter

CHANGES have been made to the Zimbabwe senior national soccer team’s technical department, with the replacement of two assistant coaches, Rahman Gumbo as well as Lloyd Mutasa, with the duo’s positions taken by Bongani Mafu and Tonderai Ndiraya.

The Zimbabwe Football Association announced on Tuesday that Gumbo and Mutasa have been dropped as Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga’s assistants, with their positions taken up by the pair of Mafu as well as Ndiraya. Mafu and Ndiraya were actually Chidzambga’s assistants when Zimbabwe won the 2017 Cosafa Cup when the tournament was held in South Africa’s North West province.

It means Chidzambga will new lieutenants when the Warriors take on Congo in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on 24 March.

Ndiraya has also been handed the task of taking charge of the national Under-23 who are expected to be involved in the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers this year. The former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars coach has Lizwe Sweswe and Mandla Mpofu as his assistants with Tembo Chuma in charge of the goalkeepers while Eddie Chivero is the team manager.

Senior national team

Head coach: Sunday Chidzambga

Assistant: Tonderai Ndiraya

Assistant: Bongani Mafu

Goalkeepers’ coach: Brenna Msiska

Doctor: Nicholas Munyonga

Team Manager: Wellington Mpandare

Under-23 men’s team

Head coach: Tonderai Ndiraya

Assistant coach: Lizwe Sweswe

Assistant coach: Mandla Mpofu

Goalkeepers’ coach: Tembo Chuma

Team manager: Eddie Chivero

