Mafu, Ndiraya back as Warriors assistant coaches

The Sunday News
Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter
CHANGES have been made to the Zimbabwe senior national soccer team’s technical department, with the replacement of two assistant coaches, Rahman Gumbo as well as Lloyd Mutasa, with the duo’s positions taken by Bongani Mafu and Tonderai Ndiraya.
The Zimbabwe Football Association announced on Tuesday that Gumbo and Mutasa have been dropped as Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga’s assistants, with their positions taken up by the pair of Mafu as well as Ndiraya. Mafu and Ndiraya were actually Chidzambga’s assistants when Zimbabwe won the 2017 Cosafa Cup when the tournament was held in South Africa’s North West province.
It means Chidzambga will new lieutenants when the Warriors take on Congo in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on 24 March.
Ndiraya has also been handed the task of taking charge of the national Under-23 who are expected to be involved in the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers this year. The former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars coach has Lizwe Sweswe and Mandla Mpofu as his assistants with Tembo Chuma in charge of the goalkeepers while Eddie Chivero is the team manager.
Senior national team
Head coach: Sunday Chidzambga
Assistant: Tonderai Ndiraya
Assistant: Bongani Mafu
Goalkeepers’ coach: Brenna Msiska
Doctor: Nicholas Munyonga
Team Manager: Wellington Mpandare
Under-23 men’s team
Head coach: Tonderai Ndiraya
Assistant coach: Lizwe Sweswe
Assistant coach: Mandla Mpofu
Goalkeepers’ coach: Tembo Chuma
Team manager: Eddie Chivero
@Mdawini_29