Mafu, Ndiraya back as Warriors assistant coaches

08 Jan, 2019 - 18:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Mafu, Ndiraya back as Warriors assistant coaches Bongani Mafu

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter

CHANGES have been made to the Zimbabwe senior national soccer team’s technical department, with the replacement of two assistant coaches, Rahman Gumbo as well as Lloyd Mutasa, with the duo’s positions taken by Bongani Mafu and Tonderai Ndiraya.

The Zimbabwe Football Association announced on Tuesday that Gumbo and Mutasa have been dropped as Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga’s assistants, with their positions taken up by the pair of Mafu as well as Ndiraya. Mafu and Ndiraya were actually Chidzambga’s assistants when Zimbabwe won the 2017 Cosafa Cup when the tournament was held in South Africa’s North West province.

Tonderai Ndiraya

It means Chidzambga will new lieutenants when the Warriors take on Congo in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on 24 March.

Ndiraya has also been handed the task of taking charge of the national Under-23 who are expected to be involved in the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers this year. The former Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars coach has Lizwe Sweswe and Mandla Mpofu as his assistants with Tembo Chuma in charge of the goalkeepers while Eddie Chivero is the team manager.

Senior national team

Head coach: Sunday Chidzambga

Assistant: Tonderai Ndiraya

 Assistant: Bongani Mafu

 Goalkeepers’ coach: Brenna Msiska

Doctor: Nicholas Munyonga

Team Manager: Wellington Mpandare

Under-23 men’s team  

Head coach: Tonderai Ndiraya

Assistant coach: Lizwe Sweswe

Assistant coach: Mandla Mpofu

Goalkeepers’ coach: Tembo Chuma

Team manager: Eddie Chivero

@Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting