Mafura starts at fullback for Sables in friendly against Cheetahs

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Sables coach, Brendan Dawson has named his squad for a friendly rugby match against the Cheetahs of South Africa at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday morning.

Pumas utility back-line player, Tapiwa Mafura is the new face in the Sables squad, with the former Varsity Cup star to slot in at fullback in what is his first appearance in Zimbabwean colours.

The Sables are using the match against the Cheetahs as part of their preparation for the World Rugby quadrangular series which will also feature Brazil, Kenya and Namibia to be played at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports. Zimbabwe face Brazil on 14 November while Kenya tackle Namibia on that same day. Winners of the two matches will meet in the final on 20 November with the losers also going up against each other in the third place playoff.

Kenya, Namibia and Zimbabwe are using the quadrangular series to prepare for next year’s 2023 Rugby World Cup final qualifier to be held in France.

The Sables have been training in Stellenbosch since Monday, travelled to Bloemfontein on Friday and return to the Western Cape on Sunday.

Sables lineup against Cheetahs: Tyron Fagan, Royal Mwale, Lawrence Cleminson, Sean Beevor, Godwin Mangenje, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Biselele Tshamala, Aiden Burnett, Hilton Mudariki, Keith Chiwara, Darrel Makwasha, Takudzwa Chieza, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Tapiwa Mafura

Replacements: Deanne Makoni, Charles Gamhiwa, Victor Mupunga, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Jordan Coombes, Dudley White- Sharpley, Shingirai Katsvere

