Magaramombe To Lead Cheetahs

Innocent Kurira

GODFREY Magaramombe will lead the Zimbabwe men’s sevens rugby team at 2023 African Men’s Sevens Rugby Olympics 2024 Qualifying Championships which get underway at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Magaramombe took over the Cheetahs captaincy from Kudzai Mashawi who retired in November last year after leading the team at the Rugby World Cup Sevens held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Zimbabwe is set to play host to the qualifiers which will feature countries that include Algeria, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Madagascar, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia.

The winner will qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and the second and third-placed teams will get another chance in the 2024 Final Olympic Qualification Tournament featuring the runners-up from across the continents.

Cheetahs Squad

Godfrey Magaramombe ©, Vuyani Dhlomo, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi , Tapiwa Malenga

Kelvin Kanenungo, Ryan Musumhi , Shadreck Mandaza, Hilton Mudariki , Riaan O’Neil

Tapiwa Mafura, Brian Matomusha, Takudzwa Kumadiro

