Magwaza feels the love as fans show up big for birthday bash

Mthabisi Tshuma, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Rhumba/Tshibilika music maestro Clement Magwaza has expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans from across Zimbabwe who came out in full force to celebrate his 44th birthday over the weekend.

The celebrations, held on Saturday at his rural home, also marked a milestone – 26 years in the music industry.

The lively event featured performances from Godolude, Abigail Mabuza, Amzo, Macrey Girls, and Africa Super Sounds, setting the perfect tone for a day of joy and reflection.

Speaking after the festivities, Magwaza said he was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by his fans.

“I would like to thank all my followers who came through for the celebrations; some travelled from as far as Filabusi, Tsholotsho, Hwange, and even Harare,” he said.

“Plumtree people also came in numbers, and I’m happy the celebration went smoothly. I truly appreciate all the presents I received on the day.”

The event solidified Magwaza's enduring bond with his fan base and his continued relevance in the ever-evolving local music scene.