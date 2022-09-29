Mahachi takes to the stand in his defence

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE trial of disgraced footballer, Kudakwashe Mahachi on Wednesday entered day seven as he took to the stand in his defence.

Mahachi is facing a charge of attempting to kill his four-year-old son, under Section 189 as read with Section 49 of the Criminal Law Codification Act (attempted murder), with an alternative charge of Section 7 of the Children’s Act (ill-treatment or neglect of child).

Regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira had earlier dismissed an application by Mahachi’s lawyer, Mr Nkosiyabo Sibanda, of Tanaka Law Chambers to have the charges dismissed arguing that the three “key” witnesses who testified in the trial gave contradicting statements.

While on the stand, Mahachi denied all charges laid against him, saying he loved his son. He confirmed having requested that his son comes to South Africa to join him with the intention of getting him to start school in the neighbouring country, where he is based as a footballer.

According to his testimony, upon his son’s arrival in South Africa, he noticed that he had ringworms on his head and he would vomit after meals.

“I took him to the pharmacy where he got medical assistance. I then noticed that the wounds were not responding to the medication hence my decision to have him travel back to Zimbabwe,” said Mahachi.

He said the fact that his son was hurt was surprising and disheartening for him as well.

Mahachi further said he was a concerned father who took in his child after the mother- Maritha Ndlovu- allegedly insinuated she could not take him to school.

After taking him to a pre-school in South Africa Mahachi claimed the child had to come back to Zimbabwe after the end of his contract at Supersport United as he had to go to Dubai for trials.

According to Mahachi, he failed to get in touch with the child’s mother as she was not answering his calls and word of his child sick got to him about five to six days after the child left for Zimbabwe by a cross border transporter popularly known as Malayitsha.Mr Acumen Khupe prosecuted. The trial continues on 3 October.

Mahachi’s ex-wife is accusing him of scalding their son, which led to the child having part of his foot amputated