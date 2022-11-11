Maid rapes employer’s son in Cowdray Park

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

A 29-YEAR-OLD maid from Cowdray Park allegedly raped her employer’s 14-year-old son when they were home alone.

According to local police, on an unknown date in September at around 1pm, the complainant was alone in a store room when the accused person opened the door, came inside and locked the door. The maid is alleged to have then grabbed the minor, forcibly removed his shirt, trousers and forced him to have sexual intercourse with her once without protection.

After the act the accused person told the minor not to tell anyone about the matter.

“The matter came to light on 6 November when the boy’s father noticed some change in behavior of his child. He then asked his child what was bothering him and the boy narrated the ordeal a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person,” said acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele in confirming the incident.

“We urge teenagers and youths not to fear to report such cases and find people to confide to,” said Asst Insp Msebele.