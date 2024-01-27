Mainline’s Sibanda hopes to shine this season

Gerald Sibanda

ZIFA Southern Region Division One’s Mainline FC will be hoping for yet another impressive season this year, and Mthabisi Sibanda who was one of their best players last year has also said he hopes to pick up from where he left from last year.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub, the 23-year-old said he hopes to improve his numbers and help his Plumtree based team to an improved finish.

“I had a good season last year, but I was not impressed with my numbers. When you tell someone who did not watch me play about my season last year, they would not believe me considering my numbers, therefore I believe that is what I have to improve on this season,” said Sibanda.

The speedy winger finished the season with five goals and four assists after featuring in 22 matches. He was one of the most impressive players and played a monumental role in ensuring that the team finished in sixth position, something he said was big for the team.

“We finished in sixth place competing with one of the region’s finest. Coming from where we come from, it was a very big achievement, something we hope to build from when this season starts,” said Sibanda.

Mainline were the third best scoring team in the league, the joint top scorer Proud Khuphe was also a Mainline player, they will be hoping to replicate or improve one that form once the 2024 season starts.