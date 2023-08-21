Maintain peace during and after elections – Presidential candidate

Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENTIAL candidate Mr Harry Peter Wilson has called on citizens and political parties to maintain the peaceful atmosphere that characterised the campaign period during and after voting on Wednesday.

The Democratic Official Party (DOP) leader said people should accept the possibility of election results not meeting their expectations, and in such a scenario, they should not resort to violence.

He called on all the relevant stakeholders to play ball and ensure that violence was avoided at all costs.

“Our primary aspiration is for a peaceful and harmonious election. We must seize this opportunity for free and fair elections, and I sincerely hope that it does not devolve into the nightmare of 2018 as it will have severe consequences for our politics and economy,” he said.

He said free and fair elections would reiterate Zimbabwe’s commitment to deepen its re-engagement efforts with the international community that would be closely monitoring the process and democratic progress.

He applauded the deployment of security personnel across the country during the campaign period and the peace pledge, saying those were important measures and steps aimed at reducing chances of violence as a result of political intolerance.

Mr Wilson urged police to exercise restraint and avoid a heavy-handed approach saying the country’s political commitment was to ensure a democratic process that reflects the will of the people and maintains stability in the aftermath of the elections.

“As presidential candidate, with just a few days remaining to the elections in Zimbabwe, I am cautiously optimistic about the current political atmosphere in our country. It is evident that the risk of widespread political violence remains relatively very low at this point in time. We have closely been monitoring the situation, and as of now, we have observed only isolated incidents of political violence, and we urge such calm to continue after Wednesday,” he said.

He called on political parties not to instigate supporters to protest without following all due process provided for in the Constitution of the country in the event that there is a sense of unfairness in the conducting of elections.

“It is our responsibility as citizens and political parties that the elections are conducted fairly and transparently to minimise the risk of violence and after that to address the genuine concerns of our people. We must work towards fulfilling promises and providing opportunities to build a more stable and prosperous future for our nation,” Mr Wilson added.

He said it was gratifying that Zimbabweans have managed to rise above many challenges in the past and hoped such resilience would continue as the citizens develop their communities and exercise their hard fought right to elect a government that would ensure provision of opportunities for them to thrive.

He urged the electorate to vote wisely for a guarantee bright future that waters the dreams of their ancestors and pave the way for generations to come.

He said if elected, he would form a government of highly capable individuals, including intelligent technocrats, engineers, industry experts, and doctors to lead various ministries with a strong focus on improving health and agriculture.

He said that although President Mnangagwa had done exceptionally well in agriculture, he would prioritise the welfare of farmers and ensure they have the support they needed to thrive. He will also implement policies that promote sustainable agriculture and food security as well as enhance transparency and accountability in the running of the State to strengthen the country’s democratic space and earn it the respect and trust of the global community.