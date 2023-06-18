Majabvi: Midfield magician from the Midlands

JUSTICE Majabvi’s name will remain enshrined not only in the Midlands soccer annals but national archives as one of the best anchormen to emerge in Zimbabwe after Independence.

Not so commanding in stature but effective in his role, Majabvi rose straight from the classroom in 2001 to a star at Lancashire Steel FC the following year. His exploits from Nemakonde High School of Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West Province and at the steelmakers would see his talents paraded at the grandest of Zimbabwean football stages – Dynamos FC then Europe and Asia.

The Lancashire Steel scouts who used to visit schools, must have seen something about the boy who would later on play in the semi-finals of the African Champions League apart from earning national caps. Now his task with his German-based agency, Majabvi wants to pluck out gems from his home country and send them abroad for better football growth and livelihoods.

“I joined Lancashire Steel from Nemakonde High School. I played in the Lancashire Steel first team, I never played for their juniors, I was straight from school,” said Majabvi.

In 2005 for his commitment, brilliance and discipline he was made Lancashire captain a club he joined in 2002 as an 18-year-old. His outstanding performances earned him a move to Dynamos FC who were in search of an elusive title after years of Highlanders, AmaZulu and Caps United dominance. Majabvi’s leadership qualities were noticed again at Dynamos as he captained the 2007 team that won the championship and bagged the CBZ Cup then the FA Cup in Zimbabwe.

The win earned Dynamos another dance in the Caf Champions League, exactly a decade after the club had written its own fairytale story by going as far as the final of the biggest prize in African club football.

Positional discipline, hard-work a sure foot and that instinctive anchorman’s pass to 60 yards away were his trademarks. It did not come as a surprise when in 2005 he was voted second runner-up in the polls for Zimbabwe’s Player of the Year.

Twice more in 2007 and 2008 while at Dynamos he found himself third on the poll emphasizing the consistency of a player, a rarity in recent generations’ stars. Many fizzle out as soon as their first season is over. As he continued to soar in stature a life changing opportunity came. A move to Lask Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga just before the 2008/2009 where he enjoyed game time.

He stayed with that club up to the end of the 2011/2012 season. A new adventure came his way as he moved to Vietnam, a country famed for its war and Muhammad Ali’s refusal to fight in that war in the 1960s than football.

His first team was Khastoco Khan Hoa FC in the 2012 season.The following year he found himself at Vicem Hai Phong FC and concluded his stay with a Football Association (FA) Cup medal.

He wound up his career with two years spent at Simba Stars in Tanzania 2015-17. His rise was not by chance. In 2001 he made it into the Zimbabwe national Under-17 side and was a prominent feature in the 2002-2004 Under-20 side that won gold in the regional youth tournament in 2002.

A true gem whose progression was structured and not an accident, Majabvi emerged from the Under-20s and spent 2003-2006 as part of the Zimbabwe Under-23 team.

Majabvi’s form could not be blown off like what has been seen of some of the players who are outstanding in junior teams and fizzle out. His dance with the senior national team, nicknamed the Warriors started in 2004 and ran up to 2012.

“I loved every moment of my career. I think I was a success. I did my best in football,” said the Harare based former footie.

Growing up he said he had the likes of Willard Khumalo and Memory Mucherahowa for inspiration.

“Their names were always on the radio,” said Majabvi.

He describes one of the most creative midfielders of the past 25 years, Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda as having been too good.

As he reminisces he argues that with Stephen Sande, Isaac Nyabvure, Costa Maradzike and Petros “Gala” Sibanda they had one of the best midfield combinations ever in the country.

His most difficult opponent Ronald Sibanda, turned out to be his teammate at Dynamos where with Desmond Maringwa and Mtshumayeli Moyo, the 39-year-old stood out among the most formidable in the land.

Majabvi said in his career he found the home and away matches against AmaZulu very difficult.

“There were so many good players that showcased their talents on the domestic scene. I also liked Clemence Matawu at Motor Action, he was a good player. However, I never differentiated players, I liked all of them. Everyone I shared the dressing room with was very important, they were different and of different cultures. I learnt a lot from each one of them,” said Majabvi.

He described how he would laugh and enjoy when Tapuwa Kapini and Honour Gombami danced and sang while they were in camp.

“The times were crazy. I loved the national team camps,” said the football judge.

He says abroad he remembers having a teammate from Costa Rica who was a funny guy who loved reggae music.

“I also played with Brazilians, the craziest ones, ever busy and in jovial mood but they worked very hard when it was time to,” he said.

He said the fans of the biggest clubs in the land Dynamos and Highlanders were amazing and urged fans to continue rallying behind the two clubs. Majabvi said his moments in the national team under Valinhos and Norman Mapeza are to savour.

Of the Fifa suspension Majabvi describes the times as very unfortunate as youngsters are missing out on opportunities.