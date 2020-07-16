Majalisa to be buried on Saturday, funeral live on YouTube

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

DISCO queen Patricia Majalisa will be buried on Saturday in Mdantsane in Eastern Cape, with her funeral set to be broadcast live on YouTube and East London’s Buffalo City Metro Television station.

The disco queen passed away from a liver ailment at Helen Joseph’s Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa last Thursday.

Initially a member of the Dan Tshanda founded Splash, Majalisa rose to fame after the launch of her debut solo album, Cool Down, in 1986. Her next two albums, Gimba and Witchdoctor, sold in excess of 50 000, earning the coveted platinum status.

A statement posted on the late musician’s Facebook page announced that the star would be buried on Saturday, with fans unable to pay their last respects to the disco legend because of Covid-19 burial regulations being asked to follow proceedings live on social media.

“To answer what many of you have been asking, Patricia Majalisa management officially announces that the funeral of the queen will be broadcasted on line from beginning to end. A link will be circulated for everyone to access the broadcast.

“BCM TV in East London will also cover the event and we will inform you how you can watch it wherever you are.

For those who will be working on Saturday, the service will remain on YouTube and a link will be circulated,” the statement said.

Indications are that Majalisa was down on her luck when she passed away last week, with financial problems bedevilling the disco diva whose music remained popular in Zimbabwe and Botswana, but was largely overlooked in her native South Africa.

Last month, Majalisa was one of several struggling artistes to receive about 100 food parcels donated by to artistes by gospel musician Deborah Fraser with the help of Bishop David Ramela of St Paul African Church.

Some of the artists who also benefited included Omama Besxaxa, Vicky Vilakazi, Buselaphi Gxowa, Khululiwe Sithole, Nkululeko Khanye, Buhle Nhlangulela, Phila Madlingozi, Phumi Maduna and Dumza Khanyile.