Major boost for CSC Byo plant rehabilitation

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ONE of the major parts which was set for replacement at the CSC Boustead Beef Zimbabwe Bulawayo factory, the condenser has arrived and awaits to be installed as progress is being made with the plant expected to be up and running by the second week of April.

The meat processor is currently carrying out final touches at its on-going rehabilitation as it is set to resume operations.

Its resumption of operations follows a US$400 million Joint Venture Farming Concession Agreement the Government entered into with a United Kingdom-based investor, Boustead Beef Zimbabwe in 2019.

Under the arrangement, Boustead Beef Zimbabwe has taken over the management of CSC operations under a new name, CSC-Boustead Beef Zimbabwe for an initial period of 25 years.

CSC-Boustead Beef consultant Mr Reginald Shoko said the long-awaited condenser has arrived and its installation is set to begin.

“We have touched on a number of sections of this plant and we are now waiting for replacement parts especially for things that have been identified to be faulty, the major part being the condenser which has now arrived and has been offloaded on site. This will make sure that the ammonium pumping system which is the refrigeration of this plant is up and running,” said Mr Shoko.

He said the rehabilitation was going on very well and final touches were being made for the Bulawayo plant to officially reopen second week of April.

Mr Shoko said workers have offloaded the condenser on the ground at CSC and the technical team together with engineers were to start working on it so that it can be successfully installed and test run it.

He said when reopening, with the plant’s capacity, they were looking at starting small with a target of a fifth of the installed capacity at inception and grow as they go.

Mr Shoko said the reason behind starting small was due to accommodating the possibility of a number of challenges they might face from an engineering perspective considering that the plant has just been rehabilitated.

“We are looking to start small, going up by a fifth of the installed capacity is our target at inception going forward by year-end we will expect to be at full capacity. We are expecting to be exporting by the second-half of the year.”