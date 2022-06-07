Major General (Rtd) Sikhulile Nyathi dies

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Correspondent

MAJOR General (Rtd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi has died.

He was 61.

Director Army Public Relations Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed the death on Tuesday morning.

“The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General David Sigauke regrets to announce the untimely passing on of Major General (Rtd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi. Major General Nyathi died on Sunday morning, 5 June 2022 at the ZNA 2 referral hospital in Harare,” said Col Makotore.

The late Major General (Rtd) Nyathi was born on 12 September 1960 in Mapate villege in Gwanda district, Matabeleland South province. He did his primary education at Mapate primary school from 1966 to 1972.

He then proceeded for his secondary education at Manama secondary school from 1973 to 1976 in Gwanda district.

“He joined the liberation struggle under the Zimbabwe African People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) after crossing the border via Botswana on 27 January 1977. The late freedom fighter received military training at Chakwenga guerilla training camp 1 (CGTC1) in Zambia that same year. He later on proceeded to the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) for further military training in January 1978,” said Col Makotore.

At independence the late Major General (Rtd) Nyathi was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on 1 June 1981. He rose through the ranks to Major General in 2020 the rank he retired with that same year.

Mourners are gathered at number 6, 21st Avenue Mabelreign in Harare

