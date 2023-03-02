Major supermarkets nabbed in operation ‘Inyama Ivela ngaphi’

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

SOME major supermarkets were recently nabbed during Bulawayo City Council’s Operation Inyama ivela ngaphi (where did the meat come from) which was targeted at ridding the stores of condemned foodstuff.

Last month the local authority noted that the standards of food hygiene in restaurants and food outlets in the city were deteriorating as some food outlets sold spoilt food to consumers thereby putting their health and safety at risk.

According to the latest council report some of the major outlets in and outside the Central Businss District that were found with condemned meat, among other foodstuffs.

Councilors have previously called for heavy penalties to be instituted on premises that were found selling expired food as a means of protecting the public. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), two million people die annually as a result of consuming unsafe food. WHO says unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances causes more than 200 diseases, ranging from diarrhoea to cancers.

Below is the full list of outlets that were nabbed during the operation

Premises Type of foodstuff Quantities
Pick and pay Southwold Chicken 60.2kg
Matsheumhlophe Residential House Beef 43kg
Choppies Bellevue Pork 24kg
Fazak Woodlands Beef 84kg
Choppies Parklands Tyler’s Brown Spirit Vinegar 12x750ml
Broadway Spar Cabbage

Pre-packed beef

Freddy Hirsch spices

 Five heads

9.02 kg

5kg
Oceans Foods Ideal salad cream

Quench (Cream soda)

Thapp’s juice (Lemon & Lime)

Baker’s tennis biscuits (coconut)

Baker’s tennis biscuits (Lemon)

Dendairy thick cream

  

22x750g

5×2 litres

1×2 litres

 

52x200g

2x200g

150gx18
God’s Will Chicken (whole birds)

Chicken (Mixed portions)

 25

14kg
TZ Butchery Chicken (whole birds)

Chicken (Mixed portions)

 49

25kg
TM Meikles Supermarket

(TM J. Moyo)

 Beef Meat 16.8kg
Meat Hub butchery Beef

Sausages

Fish

 41.55kg

48.35kg

1kg
Blue Turkey Fourwinds

Superette

 Mealie meal 5x 2kg

10 kg x3
Choppies Bellevue Flour

Fish

 1x 50 kg

4.2kg
No. 4 Gwanda Road Chickens (whole birds) 6

 

