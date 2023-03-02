Major supermarkets nabbed in operation ‘Inyama Ivela ngaphi’

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

SOME major supermarkets were recently nabbed during Bulawayo City Council’s Operation Inyama ivela ngaphi (where did the meat come from) which was targeted at ridding the stores of condemned foodstuff.

Last month the local authority noted that the standards of food hygiene in restaurants and food outlets in the city were deteriorating as some food outlets sold spoilt food to consumers thereby putting their health and safety at risk.

According to the latest council report some of the major outlets in and outside the Central Businss District that were found with condemned meat, among other foodstuffs.

Councilors have previously called for heavy penalties to be instituted on premises that were found selling expired food as a means of protecting the public. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), two million people die annually as a result of consuming unsafe food. WHO says unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances causes more than 200 diseases, ranging from diarrhoea to cancers.

Below is the full list of outlets that were nabbed during the operation