Makokoba man murdered over 10 rand debt

Sithatshisiwe Vuma, Sunday News Reporter

A 29-year-old Makokoba cobbler was on Sunday murdered over a R10 debt after he demanded sexual favours from a woman for whom he had rendered his services.

According to police in Bulawayo, Nkosilathi Ncube (39), a resident of Makokoba who is a self-employed cobbler, repaired a pair of shoes for the now deceased Brighton Mandishona’s wife two months ago. Mandishona’s wife was charged R10 and after she failed to pay the amount, Ncube demanded sexual favours for the services he had offered.

Mandishona’s wife then told her husband of Ncube’s demands on Sunday afternoon, on 8 August.

On the same day at around 1900hrs, Mandishona met Ncube, who appeared to be drunk, at his house’s gate and told him that he wanted to see him. The accused assumed the deceased wanted to see him in connection with sexual advancements towards his wife and confrontation arose between the two, leading to a fist fight.

Ncube then reportedly retreated to his house and came back after some few minutes with a knife, stabbed Mandishona once at the back of his left thigh and fled from the scene.

The deceased was ferried to Mpilo Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported to the police on the same day.

The following day, police received a tip off that the accused person was hiding at a house in Mzilikazi where he was eventually arrested.

Confirming the incident, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube advised members of the public to find other resolutions for arguments than fighting.

“As police we urge members of the public to solve their problems amicably than to use violence. It is important to involve elders, the police or other residents to resolve issues than taking the law into their own hands,” said Insp Ncube.

