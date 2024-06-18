Malawi’s VP laid to rest as president calls for probe into his death

Pallbearers carry the coffin at the burial service for Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima in Nsipe, Malawi, Monday, June 17, 2024 - Copyright © africanews Thoko Chikondi/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima was laid to rest in his village south of the capital on Monday following a funeral where President Lazarus Chakwera called for an independent probe into his death in a plane crash.

Chilima and nine other people died in the plane crash last week in Malawi’s northern region of Mzimba.

The state funeral was held at the Bingu Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday, where Chakwera and other dignitaries paid their final respects to the late vice president.

Hundreds of soldiers, police officers and forest rangers had searched for more than 24 hours before the wreckage was discovered in a forest plantation south of Mzuzu.

The plane was on a short flight from Lilongwe to the northern city of Mzuzu when it went missing last Monday morning.

Chakwera had said earlier that air traffic controllers had told the plane not to land in Mzuzu because of bad weather and poor visibility and to return to Lilongwe. Air traffic controllers then lost contact with the plane.

The military rendered a 19-gun salute as the body was laid to rest, followed by a long trumpet post and reveille.

Those who laid wreaths included Chakwera, all of Malawi’s three former presidents and Chilima’s wife, children and relatives.

The Chilima family also called for an independent probe.-africanews