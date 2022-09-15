Male engagement vital in changing stereotypes

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

RETROGRESSIVE cultural practices are a cause for concern, as some Zimbabwean men are still practicing them amid calls for their elimination and the capacitation of men to realise their effects on the emancipation of women and girls.

This was highlighted by Ms Sibonile Ngwenya chairperson of the Bulawayo Chapter of the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe in Ntabazinduna during a male engagement conversation recently.

“From the dialogue we had it is quite evident that we still have a lot of work to do in order to make men understand that patriarchy is a bad thing. They seem to find it very hard to let go of some cultural practices which exploit women and the girl child,” she said.

Ms Ngwenya said they engaged men and boys as they were the perpetrators of patriarchal activities that usually undermine the status of women and girls.

They also sought to increase male accountability to gender equality and women’s rights, discuss and raise awareness on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR) and to also identify male gender champions to champion women’s rights and fight against gender inequality in their communities.

The UNSCR 1325 provides for the increase in participation and representation of women in decision making positions and the protection needs of women and girls in conflict.

“In a bid to reduce or even eliminate, if possible, the issues of patriarchy that have over the years affected women’s rights implementations, we decided to have a conversation around those and other issues with our male counterparts. Having realized that issues of patriarchy are more prevalent in the rural areas, we then engaged men from Ntabazinduna who amongst included community leaders and heads,” said Ms Ngwenya.

She said it is their hope that men and boys increasingly take action against gender bias, discrimination and violence against women and girls in Zimbabwe and to also increased knowledge on UNSCR 1325.

She further recommended that a dialogue with the kraal heads, village heads, headmen, and councilors is a must do as they are community leaders whose teachings are greatly considered and respected by their subjects.

