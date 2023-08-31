Malunguza proud of winning Zim Closed tourney

BUDDING tennis ace, Simphiwe Malunguza said she is ecstatic after she won the 2023 Zimbabwe Closed Girls’ Under-14 tennis championship which came to an end at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) today.

The 14-year-old star played against Tanaka Mhlanga in the final and won 2-0 with set scores of 6-0 and 6-3 to claim the top accolade.

She said she is looking forward to continuing her impressive form in the upcoming tournaments with the closest being the inter-provincials which get underway tomorrow at the same venue.

“I feel good for winning the biggest tournament of the year and I look forward to playing the next one which is the interprovincials. I think we have a good chance of taking it and winning gold,” said Malunguza.

