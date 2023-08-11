Man (22) found with unlicensed firearms

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News Reporter

A 22-year-old Binga man was on Tuesday arrested after he was found in possession of unlicensed firearms.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police via their Twitter account confirmed the arrest of Madodana Muleya (22) in connection with a case of possession of unlicensed firearms which occurred on 8 August 2023.

“The detectives acted on received information and intercepted the suspect at a bar at Manjolo Business Centre Binga. Searches were conducted leading to the recovery of one Blow f929 millimeter firearm with a magazine loaded with three rounds, one EKOL FIRAT Compact 9mm firearm loaded with a magazine of seven rounds, nine loose rounds, two 110ml teargas injectors, a pair of handcuffs and a sjambok made of an electric cable which were in the suspect’s black and brown satchel,” reads the tweet.