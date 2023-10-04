Man arrested for malicious damage of property

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 24-year-old man from Filabusi was recently arrested for malicious damage for property after he stabbed the tires and smashed the window of a fellow villager’s vehicle.

Bonface Simango appeared at Bulawayo court before magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa facing charges of malicious property damage as defined in section 140 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23. He is in custody and he was remanded to appear on 9 October for continuation of trial.

State case as presented by prosecutor Mrs Ashely Dube was that on 8 April 2023 around 4pm Simanga in the company od Bruce Tshuma, Bron Tshuma, Thabani Dungeni and Thembani Dungeni who are all still at large and Mbongeni Mangena who is on remand for the same offence waylaid Jabeth Mthethwa, the complainant, who was driving a Nissan PG720 pick up motor vehicle registration number AAP 3401 at Pioneer village 1, Fort Rixon.

The accused persons who were armed with stones rushed towards the complainant’s vehicle shouting that they want to see him.

Sensing danger, Mangena stopped his vehicle and disembarked from it.

The accused persons then went and stabbed all four tires of the complainant’s car and smashed the window on the driver’s side using unknown objects before leaving the scene.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations where instituted leading to the arrest of the accused person. Value of the damaged is US$460.