Man arrested for murder

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

A 61-YEAR-OLD woman was recently murdered for refusing to leave the bar after a drinking binge.

Khethiwe Moyo was slapped and sjamboked to death by the suspect, Stewart Munyapwa (32) while on their way home from a local bar after they had been drinking together at a bar in Trenance.

Police in Bulawayo arrested Munyapwa in connection with the murder which occurred at a bushy area in the suburb on 15 January.

“The suspect fatally assaulted the victim, Khethiwe Moyo (61) with open hands and a sjambok while on their way home from a local bar after a drinking binge,” reads a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

It is reported that an argument ensued between the couple after the victim refused to go home suggesting she wanted to go back to the bar and continue drinking.

Meanwhile, police in Fort Rixon have arrested Patrick Ngulube (52) in a connection with a murder case which occurred on the night of 15 January at Zimbili B in Gadade Village.

The suspect pounced on his ex-wife, Khauhelo Sibanda and fatally struck her with an unknown sharp object on the head after an argument over an undisclosed issue. – @RealSimbaJemwa