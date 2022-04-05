Man arrested for raping, impregnating maid

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter.

A 39-year-old man from Mpopoma in Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl who was working for him as a maid several times on different occasions.

The man appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mrs Sibongile Marondedze last week charged with raping and impregnating a minor. He was granted bail of $ 300 000 and the matter was postponed to 25 April for trial. The court heard that the accused forced himself on the teenager from the unknown date in January 2021 to November 2021.

Prosecuting, Ms Samantha Gubede told the court on the first occasion, he sent his younger daughter to call the maid who was washing plates outside the house while his wife was not around. He then went with the teen to her bedroom and forced her to lie down on the bed and she refused. He then pushed her onto the bed and closed her mouth before raping her. From that day, he would rape the teenager on many other occasions, the court heard.

The matter came to light when his wife suspected that the minor was pregnant and that is when she revealed the truth that she was raped by the suspect. The teenager was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination and medical report can be provided in court as exhibit.

Meanwhile, a man from Mbembesi has been arrested for assaulting a 70-year-old guard with a pellet gun for torching at him and his friends while he was investigating suspicious movements at a business centre.

David Mguni (28) appeared before Bulawayo Tredgold magistrate Mrs Nomagugu Maphosa last week charged with assault as defined in section 39(1)(a)(b) of the criminal law codification reform act 9:23. He was remanded in custody 12 April for trail.

Appearing for the State, Mr Owen Mugari told the court that on 23 March and around 11pm, Japhet Zulu was on duty at Fingo Shopping Centre Mbembesi where he was guarding and was in possession of an empty pellet gun.

Zulu heard some suspicious movements and lit hit torch to check.

The court heard that Mguni who was in company of his friends in the dark was angry about Zulu’s actions and angrily charged towards him before taking away his pellet gun and assaulted him several times all over the body.

He also broke the pellet gun. Zulu sustained serious injuries from the assault and a medical report will be produced as exhibit. Mguni was also charged with malicious damage to property for damaging the pellet gun that belonged to Isaac Mhlanga.