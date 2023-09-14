Man arrested for trespassing

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News Reporter

A 42-YEAR-OLD man was recently arrested for trespassing at Westgate Training Center in Bulawayo.

Tinovavonga Vamwenye (42), on 1 September, in the company of two accomplices who are still at large, is alleged to have jumped the wall of the institution and went on to break the padlock of a workshop before they were apprehended.

This emerged when Vamwenye appeared before Magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa at the Bulawayo Magistrate court charged with Criminal Trespassing as defined in Section 132 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

He was remanded in custody to 27 September 2023.

According to the state case as represented by Joseph Rugara, on 1 September 2023 at around 2am the complainant was on duty at Westage Training Center, when the trio struck.

The complainant saw the three accused person and alerted his colleagues who immediately came to the scene, they confronted the accused persons and only managed to capture Vamwenye and brought him to ZRP Mzilikazi where he was detained