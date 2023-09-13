Man arrested for unlawful entry, theft.

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 28-year-old man from Barhamgreen suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for unlawful entry and theft of mining equipment worth over US$3 000.

Bongani Akim Zwelib Gazi (28) admitted to stealing the mining equipment and further revealed that he was not alone when committing the crime but was in company of two accomplices who are still at large.

The gang reportedly stole equipment valued at US$ 3161 and goods valued at US$753 were recovered.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed Gazi’s arrest revealing that the theft took place on 25 August.

“On 25 August at around 7am, the complainant who is employed as a manager at a shop dealing in mining equipment in Belmont reported for duty and observed that there was a break-in. The gang had used duplicate keys to open the door of the shop, disabled the alarm system and stole several mining equipment worth US$ 3161 and went away unnoticed,” said Insp Ncube.

Detectives from stores department were reportedly given information by the members of the public and swiftly reacted to it. They raided the accused person at his place of residence and managed to arrest him.

“Upon interview with the police, the accused admitted to have stolen the equipment and implicated other two accused persons who are still at large. The detectives recovered 1×10 horse power pump which is part of the stolen property. Total value stolen is US$ 3161 and value recovered is US$ 753,” he said.

Insp Ncube paid gratitude to members of the publc who helped in finding the accused.

“As police we would like to appreciate the members of the public who helped with the information that led to the arrest of the accused an also urge companies to employ security guard their business during the nights,” he said.