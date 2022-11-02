Man assaulted and robbed in his car

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A BULAWAYO man was on Tuesday robbed and assaulted in his car by two unknown men in the Central Business District.

The complainant was sleeping in his Honda Fit vehicle along Fort Street between Connaught and first avenue when he was awakened by two men who opened the car doors which he had left unlocked.

Bulawayo Provincial acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

One of the accused persons produced an Okapi knife demanding cash which resulted in the complainant surrendering his wallet containing identity documents and US$35. They proceeded to pull him out of his car and searched it for valuables.

The complainant fought back resulting in him sustaining a cut on his right hand after being stabbed by a knife. The accused persons then ran away with the complainant’s wallet.

The complainant made a police report.

“Police urge members of the public to avoid sleeping in cars with unlocked doors as they risk putting their lives in danger and risk being robbed of their valuables. they should rather opt for lodges and hotels as there are secure enough,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.