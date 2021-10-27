Man assaults aunt for failing to protect wife against rapist

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

A KAMATIVI man has been arrested after severely assaulting his aunt with a log before leaving her for dead.

The man, Liberty Nkomazana (24) was accusing his aunt, Mavis Mwembe of protecting and harbouring an alleged rapist.

She was left nursing a fractured hand and deep cut on the head.

Nkomazana of village 22 in Kamativi, Hwange district under Chief Nekatambe reportedly confronted Mwembe accusing her of protecting a man he alleged raped his wife while he was away in Gwanda where he is an artisanal miner.

Nkomazana appeared in court for initial remand facing three charges of assault, malicious damage to property and making death threats.

State prosecutor, Mrs Kudzanai Mudzamire told the court that on 18 October 2021 and at around 11am Nkomazana went to his grandfather, James Mwembe’s homestead in village 22 where he sought permission from his father-in-law to speak to his aunt, Maria. After being granted permission he threatened to kill her accusing her of harbouring his wife’s alleged rapist.

In a sudden fit of rage he picked up a stick from the garden and struck his aunt thrice on her left hand. He went on to arm himself with a log which he used to further strike her three times on the head.

Maria sustained injuries to both her left hand and head. Afterwards, still engulfed with rage, he went on to pull down a wooden door before destroying it.

Provincial magistrate, Miss Fungai Dzimiri remanded Nkomazana in custody to 3 November arguing that he was a flight risk as he faced serious charges.