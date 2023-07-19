Man assaults wife with bedspring

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News Reporter

A 36-year-old Bulawayo man was recently arrested for assaulting his wife in front of their 13- year-old son with no valid reason.

The accused, Johnson Dube appeared before magistrate Mr Collet Ncube on 18 May 2023 and was remanded out of custody to 27 July on $80 000 bail.

He was charged with a crime of physical abuse as defined in Section 3 (1) (a) ARW Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.

The state as presented by prosecutor Ms Veronica Manyuka was that on 15 July at around 6pm at Sidojiwe Flats, Bulawayo, Dube chased away their four children out of the house.

Their 13-year-old son however remained behind and witnessed the accused person unlawfully assaulting her with booted feet, fists, a bedspring wire all over her body which resulted in one of her tooth falling out.

The minor managed to unlock the door and called for help. The accused person dragged the complainant outside the house before she ran away.

The complainant was sent to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for medical examination.