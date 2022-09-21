Man beats up ex-wife, threatens to kill her for dumping him

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Magwegwe North, Bulawayo is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly attacked his ex wife with fists and an iron bar for ending their relationship.

Brian Ncube is reported to have resorted to violence after his ex-wife Ms Ruth Cherachera ended their relationship. During the attack it is alleged Cherachera vowed to kill her and their one-year-old child.

Ncube appeared before Regional Magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira while the state was represented by prosecutor Mr Acumen Khupe.

“On 4 September the accused person assaulted the complainant with fists all over the body questioning her why she had left him. The accused person was uttering a statement in Ndebele saying ‘Ngifuna ukukubulala ngikutshiye ufile ngiqede ngiyebulala umtwana wangiyalelani’ which translates to ‘I want to leave you dead and I will go on to kill our child, why did you divorce me,” said the prosecutor, Mr Khupe.

The court further heard that Mr Mthokozise Ndlovu, an uncle to Ms Cherachera was also assaulted by the accused when he attempted to stop the assault.

“The complainant’s uncle came to the rescue holding an iron bar but the accused person snatched the bar from him and assaulted the complainant with it on the forehead and all over the body. The complainant sustained a cut on the forehead and a swollen left hand.

“The complainant sought medical attention and a medical report will be produced in court as evidence, accused person acted unlawfully,” said the prosecutor.

Ncube represented himself and pleaded guilty to the charges laid against him. His ex-wife later withdrew her case and said Ncube was their sole provider and she and her child were struggling to survive without him.

The accused however, got off with a caution and was warned that over the next five years if he commits a similar offence he will be imprisoned without possibility of bail.

