Man City’s Phil Foden and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw win Footballer Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year awards for 2023/24 season

03 May, 2024 - 14:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Man City’s Phil Foden and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw win Footballer Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year awards for 2023/24 season Man City pair Phil Foden and Khdaija 'Bunny' Shaw have won the FWA's Footballer of the Year awards

The Sunday News

Manchester City pair Phil Foden and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw have won their respective Footballer Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year awards for the 2023/24 season.

It is the second time that two Man City players have won the men’s and women’s awards, with Raheem Sterling and Nikita Parris doing so in 2019.

Foden won 42 per cent of members votes and is the third Man City player in four years to win the men’s Footballer of the Year award after Ruben Dias in 2021 and Erling Haaland in 2023.

He finished ahead of Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Man City team-mate Rodri in second and third respectively. Martin Odegaard, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer made up the top six.

Foden, 23, has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, assisting a further seven. He also scored five Champions League goals with three assists, and two goals in the FA Cup.

Man City remain in the chase for a fifth successive Premier League title – currently a point behind Arsenal with a game in hand – and will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 25.

Shaw has won the women’s Footballer of the Year award in what was a record number of votes in the category, with almost 80 per cent for the Man City striker and Chelsea’s Lauren James.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds