Man dies after falling from the roof

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

A 23-year-old man died on the spot when he fell from the roof while doing repairs at the Agrifoods warehouse in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo police acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday at the warehouse in Kelvin West at around 12:30pm. She said police were still investigating the case.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of sudden death which occurred in Kelvin West. The informant identified as Godknows Simvari is a male adult aged 23 residing in Warren Park in Harare. He was a supervisor of Rock-Solid Construction company in Gweru,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She added that the deceased fell from the roof when the asbestos sheet he was stepping on broke.

“On 16 November 2020 at around 1230 hours, the now deceased in the company of the informant were repairing the roof of a warehouse at Agrifoods. The now deceased stepped on an asbestos sheet which broke resulting in him falling headlong on a concrete floor and he started bleeding through the head and mouth,” she said.

An ambulance was called but when it arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead. The matter was reported at Western Commonage who attended the scene. He was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

“Informant summoned a Mars ambulance and the crew could not carry the now deceased as he was already dead. The now deceased sustained a fractured right hand and multiple head injuries,” she added.