Man dies as mine shaft collapses in Bulawayo

Police details retrieving the body of the deceased

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A man died and four others survived when a mine shaft collapsed at New Parklands suburb in Bulawayo on Wednesday morning.

The five were mining for gold at the Bulawayo City Council owned Khumalo Pit located at corner Cecil Avenue and Coghlan Avenue.

BCC digs for gravel from the pit to carry out road rehabilitation works.

According to a source who spoke to Sunday News, illegal miners have been mining for the precious mineral for years.

When a Sunday News crew got to the scene, police officers were collecting the body which is suspected to have been retrieved by his colleagues who fled soon after.

More to follow….