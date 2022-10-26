Man dies as mine shaft collapses in Bulawayo

26 Oct, 2022 - 12:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Man dies as mine shaft collapses in Bulawayo Police details retrieving the body of the deceased

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A man died and four others survived when a mine shaft collapsed at New Parklands suburb in Bulawayo on Wednesday morning.

The five were mining for gold at the Bulawayo City Council owned Khumalo Pit located at corner Cecil Avenue and Coghlan Avenue.

BCC digs for gravel from the pit to carry out road rehabilitation works.

According to a source who spoke to Sunday News, illegal miners have been mining for the precious mineral for years.

Khumalo Pits

When a Sunday News crew got to the scene, police officers were collecting the body which is suspected to have been retrieved by his colleagues who fled soon after.

More to follow….

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting