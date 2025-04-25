Uncategorised

Man Found trapped in Plumtree water drainage system

25 Apr, 2025 - 15:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Man Found trapped in Plumtree water drainage system

Ronald Mpofu in Plumtree

A MAN was discovered trapped in a drainage tunnel in Lakeview Dingumuzi, Plumtree, by local residents on Friday afternoon.

 

Residents suspect the man, who appeared to have mental health challenges, may have entered the tunnel seeking refuge from the cold weather after he was seen shivering in the area the previous day.

Concerned locals acted swiftly, pulling the man from the tunnel after detecting a faint heartbeat. Their timely intervention brought relief to onlookers, who had feared the worst.

The man was successfully rescued and handed over to authorities for medical assistance.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting