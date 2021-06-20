Man killed in hit-and-run accident

Omega Majahana, Sunday News Reporter

A MAN from Matobo District died in a suspected hit-and-run accident, police have confirmed.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi said the incident happened at around 6am on 12 June at the 59km peg along the Bulawayo-Kezi Road.

He identified the deceased as Brendon Dube (25) of Silungudzi Village. He said it is suspected that a motorist hit Dube and drove off without making a report.

“Other motorists who got to the scene after the incident notified the villagers about the issue. The case was reported immediately at the nearby police station and the body of the deceased was taken to the mortuary. The case is still under investigation,” said the provincial police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Ward 17 Councillor Max Majahana said the community suspects that the man could have been killed before his body was dumped on the road to look like it was a hit and run accident. He, however, urged motorists to be cautious when driving and report all accidents to police as per the law.