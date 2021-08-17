Man killed in love triangle

Melinda Ncube, Sunday News Reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man was fatally stabbed to death in an alleged love triangle dispute last week.

Confirming the incident, Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the alleged murder involving an unnamed 21-year-old woman took place on 14 August 2021 at around 7pm.

It is alleged that the now deceased Thomas Charamba (23) from Makokoba was with the unnamed girlfriend at the corner of Herbert Chitepo Street and Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue when the accused Innocent Mugari (23) disembarked from an unregistered Honda Fit and confronted them. Mugari is said to have been the woman’s other boyfriend.

Both the deceased and Mugari discovered that they were sharing the same woman and a fight ensued leading to the accused person stabbing Charamba with a sharp object on the left arm near the armpit, on the right arm, and on the ear.

After stabbing the accused he then fled the scene leaving the girlfriend who then called an ambulance.

Charamba was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where he died from the injuries the following day. Mugari was arrested with the help of the public and is helping the police with the investigations.

“As the police, we urge members of the public to solve their problems amicably than to use violence,” said Insp Ncube.