Man looking for fuel robbed and assaulted in the CBD

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A BULAWAYO man was on Tuesday afternoon robbed by two unknown suspects when he was looking for fuel in the Central Business District.

The 45-year-old victim was at the intersection 12th avenue and Robert Mugabe Way when his vehicle ran out of fuel. He then decided to go to the nearest garage to buy fuel.

Two unknown male adults allegedly dragged him to a secluded place, assaulted him with fists and kicked him all over the body.

Bulawayo Provincial Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

The accused persons then proceeded to search the complainant taking his wallet which had US$50 and his identification cards and ran away leaving him with injuries.

The complainant filed a report to the police.

“Police urge members of the public to avoid travelling during odd hours as they risk being robbed and putting their lives in danger. We are also appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to report at any nearest police station,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele