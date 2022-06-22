Man loses car, money to highway robbers

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

A HARARE man is counting his loses after a gang of five robbers took away his Toyota Virgo and money last Thursday along the Mashava-Mbalabala highway.

Mabutho Banda (48) of Borrowdale, Harare who was travelling from Harare to Masvingo via the Gweru-Zvishavane route offered transport to seven passengers not knowing that five of the passengers were robbers.

Police in Masvingo have since warned motorists to avoid giving transport to unauthorised passengers as they risk losing their belongings.

“Banda was driving a Toyota Virgo twin Cab belonging to Costham Trading and offered a lift to Brenda Chimoga (34) and Linet Svondo inn Gweru. He then offered transport to five males in Zvishavane who later robbed him.

“When they approached the 35 kilometer peg one of the suspects told Banda that he had passed his destination as he wanted to disembark at the Great Zimbabwe University Mashava Campus turn off. Banda made a U-turn and stopped at the Great Zimbabwe turn off and went for a recess waiting for the suspect to disembark from his vehicle,” said provincial spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa.

The police spokesperson revealed that Banda was then grabbed by the throat by the suspect while the other pulled Chimoga out of the car threatening her with a machete. The accused got into the car and drove towards Mashava. They later dropped Svondo out of the car at a 42 km peg and sped off towards Zvishavane.

The robbers got away with a computer desktop, printer, US$300, ZWL$3000 and clothing which were in Banda and Svondo’s bags bringing the total value of the stolen property to US$21 000.