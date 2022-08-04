Man loses cash after thieves break into his car

Jean Sigauke, Sunday News Reporter

A 42-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man on Monday lost over US$3800 to thieves in the Central Business District to thieves who broke into his locked car while he was doing some errands.

The complainant had parked his car at a side parking, closed the windows, locked all the doors and got into a shop and upon returning after ten minutes that’s when he discovered that the bag containing the money was missing from the car.

Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson lnspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“lnvestigations are being carried out by the Bulawayo police in a robbery case involving a 42-year-old man whose valuables got stolen by an unknown accused person who used unknown means to force open the passenger door and stole a brown travelling bag which was on the front passenger seat, which contained cash US$3 800, ZAR37000, national identity card and a driver’s license”.

The police spokesperson further cautioned people to desist from leaving valuable items and cash in vehicles.