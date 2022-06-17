Man rapes mentally ill person

Thembekile Ntuliki, Sunday News Reporter

A 56-YEAR-OLD man from Simbuka village, Guyu in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South Province is alleged to have taken advantage of a mentally ill person and raped her.

Onias Sibanda appeared before Gwanda magistrate Ms Lerato Nyati while Ms Ngonidzashe Shumba prosecuted.

He is facing one count of rape.

According to the State, on 10 June Sibanda went to a nearby homestead at Simbuka village where he entered the kitchen and found the 29-year-old woman who is mentally challenged and had sexual intercourse with her.

He knew that the victim was a mentally challenged person and hence could not consent to sexual intercourse.

Sibanda was caught in the act by two unidentified women.

He was remanded in custody to 27 June.