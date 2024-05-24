Man rapes stepdaughter, jailed 15 years

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

A ZVISHAVANE man who raped his 12-year-old step daughter has been slapped with a 15 year jail sentence after being found guilty at Gweru Magistrates’s Court.

The 32-year-old man is said to have committed the offence some time during the month of March this year.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority revealed that the man committed the offence when his wife was away.

The matter only came to light when the complainant confided in her young sister, who in turn told their grandmother.

“The state proved that sometime during the month of March 2024 on a Friday the accused person was sleeping on his bed and the complainant (12) and her two sisters were sleeping on the floor in the same bedroom.

“The accused person lifted the complainant from the floor and placed her on the bed. He started fondling her breasts before raping her. The matter came to light when the complainant told her younger sister a few days later who then told her grandmother about the incident.  A report was made to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest,” reads the statement.

 

 

