Man robbed by armed Honda Fit driver.

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 36-year-old Bulawayo man who is a student at the University of Cape Town in South Africa was robbed by four armed robbers after boarding a Honda Fit vehicle to Plumtree Border Post on Tuesday.

The complainant from Mbizo in Kwekwe was given a lift by a driver of a silver Honda Fit at the corner of 11th Avenue and Fort Street at about 5pm.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“They drove along Plumtree Road and when they were about five kilometres after Bellevue suburb, the other passengers complained that the driver was speeding. The driver made a U-turn facing Bulawayo CBD direction then he pulled off the road and parked.

“The driver and the other passenger who was seated in the back seat on the far right went out of the car and had a brief conversation. The passenger then came back and opened the door on the complainant’s side and pointed a pistol at him, demanding valuables and forcibly took the complainant’s red travelling backpack with clothes, charcoal, a Lenovo laptop, a black iPhone 12 pro max cellphone with a buddie line, a voice recorder, fiber heads, and cash amounting to US$332,” said Insp Ncube.

The complainant also noticed that the other passenger who was seated next to him also had a gun but of a bigger size than the one pointed at him.

The accused persons dragged the complainant out of the car and drove towards Bulawayo CBD.

The complainant was picked by a well-wisher who helped him to get into the CBD where he made a report to the police.

“Police are seeking any information that can expose criminals that are using vehicles/mushikashika to commit such crimes said,” Insp Ncube.