Man stabbed to death for spilling beer

Wilbrought Ndlovu

Sunday News Reporter

A 46 year-old man from Emthunzini suburb in Bulawayo was stabbed to death by an imbibing trio at a shebeen after he accidentally spilled a beer that one of them was drinking.

The now deceased, Fios Sibanda (46), was severely assaulted with an electrical cable before being stabbed on the neck with a nail-cutter knife by the trio of Mbalenhle Ncube (22), Themba Moyo (26) and Hloniphani Sibanda (26) who have since been arrested.

Confirming the incident to the Sunday News, acting police spokesperson for Bulawayo Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the incident took place when the now deceased was drinking beer at the same house with the accused persons when he mistakenly spilled one of the accused’s beer which irked him leading to the attack.

“The incident took place on 26 November 2023 around 3:30 pm when the trio and the now deceased were drinking alcohol at a house in Emthunzini. The now deceased accidentally spilled beer belonging to Ncube who then took a plastic dish and hit the now deceased once on the head. Other patrons intervened and restrained them from fighting.

“After a couple of minutes, the now deceased came back and grabbed Ncube by the collar and pulled him. When Moyo realised that Ncube was under attack, he picked an electrical cable and hit the now deceased several times on the back while Hloniphani produced a nail-cutter and pulled out the attached knife which he used to stab the now deceased once on the neck. Sibanda bled profusely from the stab wound and was taken to another house’s spare bedroom where he fell down and died.

“A police report was then made and the police attended the scene, they found the patrons with the help of police neighborhood watch committee having effected citizen arrest on the accused persons. The body was then transmitted to United Bulawayo Hospital for a post mortem”, she said.

The police urged the members of the public not to put the law into their hands but find amicable ways of solving their problems especially when under the influence of alcohol.

“Members are warned to desist from carrying dangerous weapons in public places. We also appreciate members for the public who arrested the accused persons. This shows the public is working together with the police to fight crime,” she said.