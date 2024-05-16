Man Utd 3-2 Newcastle: Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund goals earn victory for Erik ten Hag’s team

The Sunday News
Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund helped Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford to move level on points with the Magpies.
Kobbie Mainoo’s opening goal was enough to put Erik ten Hag’s team in the lead at the interval but Anthony Gordon levelled things up early in the second half in an entertaining contest that was packed with chances at both ends of the pitch.
Amad restored the advantage, firing in his first Premier League goal from the edge of the penalty box, before Hojlund came off the bench to double the lead. Lewis Hall’s goal made it a nervy finish but only goal difference now keeps Newcastle in seventh spot.
Newcastle started the game confidently enough with Manchester United looking tentative, but it was the home side who came closest before the opening goal, Alejandro Garnacho’s shot on the angle being well saved by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Ten Hag’s team did not have to wait long, Mainoo making the breakthrough just after the half-hour mark. Amad’s pass somehow snuck through to the midfielder, who calmly dispatched the ball into the net having been played onside by Kieran Trippier.
That prompted renewed pressure from the Magpies. Sofyan Amrabat was a little fortunate not to concede a penalty after catching Gordon, while the much-criticised Casemiro cleared off the line to deny Dan Burn a headed equaliser soon after.
Newcastle did level it after the restart, Jacob Murphy’s cross finding Gordon after Amrabat had lost possession. But the Manchester United midfielder made up for it with a crucial block to prevent Alexander Isak from putting the visitors in front minutes later.
It proved significant because Amad’s spectacular intervention followed. The young winger has had to be patient in waiting for his opportunities this season but is proving a more potent option than Antony. It was a wicked strike from the edge of the box.
Newcastle kept going and the game was so open that there was never a feeling that the scoring was over. Gordon came close to finding a second equaliser when he danced past Casemiro but dragged his shot inches wide of Andre Onana’s far post.
It took a Ten Hag substitution to take the game away from Newcastle again. Hojlund had been dropped for this game but his impact was instant when he came on, holding off the challenge of Burn to beat Dubravka with a firmly-struck right-footed shot.
Hall’s effort from distance set up a tense finale but there was no further drama and Howe’s men must wait to secure a top-seven finish. Ten Hag and his players retain that hope and now have some cheer to take them into the FA Cup final against Manchester City.
Ten Hag addressed the crowd on the pitch following what was Manchester United’s final home game of the season.
“On behalf of the players, staff and myself, I want to thank you all for the brilliant support during the season,” he said.
“As you know, it was not an easy season but one thing remained constant. That was the backing from you for the team.
“But this season is not over yet. First, we travel to Brighton where we go for three points and then we go to Wembley.
“And I promise you that those players will give everything – everything – to get that cup and bring it back to Old Trafford.
“And we are sure that you will be there supporting us. We thank you. You are the best supporters in the world. Thank you.”