Man Utd 3-2 Newcastle: Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund goals earn victory for Erik ten Hag’s team

Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund helped Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford to move level on points with the Magpies.

Kobbie Mainoo’s opening goal was enough to put Erik ten Hag’s team in the lead at the interval but Anthony Gordon levelled things up early in the second half in an entertaining contest that was packed with chances at both ends of the pitch.

Amad restored the advantage, firing in his first Premier League goal from the edge of the penalty box, before Hojlund came off the bench to double the lead. Lewis Hall’s goal made it a nervy finish but only goal difference now keeps Newcastle in seventh spot.

Newcastle started the game confidently enough with Manchester United looking tentative, but it was the home side who came closest before the opening goal, Alejandro Garnacho’s shot on the angle being well saved by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Ten Hag’s team did not have to wait long, Mainoo making the breakthrough just after the half-hour mark. Amad’s pass somehow snuck through to the midfielder, who calmly dispatched the ball into the net having been played onside by Kieran Trippier.

That prompted renewed pressure from the Magpies. Sofyan Amrabat was a little fortunate not to concede a penalty after catching Gordon, while the much-criticised Casemiro cleared off the line to deny Dan Burn a headed equaliser soon after.