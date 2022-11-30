Man wakes up at midnight, assaults wife unprovoked

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A BULAWAYO man woke up in the middle of the night after going to bed drunk and started to assault his wife, for no reason.

The incident took place last Wednesday at Emakhandeni suburb.

The accused, Andrew Phiri (42) assaulted his 32-year-old wife in the middle of the night after they went to bed without arguing or having a quarrel.

The complainant was awakened by fists coming from her husband who later took a claw hammer and hit her several times. This resulted in her seeking refuge at a neighbour’s house who took her to the hospital.

A police report was made and Phiri was arrested.

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

“As police we warn members of the public to desist from violence and always find the best way of solving their differences,” said Asst Insp Msebele.