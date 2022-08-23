Manhunt for pirate taxi driver rapist

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for a pirate taxi driver who last Friday allegedly raped an 18-year-old city woman who had boarded the Honda Fit vehicle headed to the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

The complainant boarded the grey, old shape Honda Fit at the Large City Hall which was driven by the accused, described as being tall, slim and light in complexion.

“On 19 August the complainant intended to go to Nust when she boarded a Honda Fit which had four other passengers whom the driver dropped off before Nust and proceeded with the complainant. Upon reaching the complainant’s bus stop the accused person didn’t stop, he drove towards Lockview where he parked the car in a secluded place near Cairn Road and locked the doors,” said Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube.

The accused then jumped onto the backseat where the complainant was seated and started fondling her.

He forcibly removed her panties and the complainant tried to push him away but to no avail. He then raped the complainant once with protection.

The complainant made a police report the following day.

“Police are urging members of the public to use registered public transport so as to avoid being victims of abuse and putting their lives in danger. We appeal to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person to report at any nearest police station,” said Insp Ncube.

@Valencia__mavae.