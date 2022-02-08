Mapaya wins college meet

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

TOP Texas Christian College athlete, Chengetayi “Du” Mapaya last weekend earned himself Big 12 Athlete honours after he won the Texas Tech Open and Multis in New Mexico on 5 February.

Mapaya won the triple jump with a mark of 16.48m needing only one jump to overcome his competition and record the highest mark in the country this year.

Behind his No. 1 mark in the country in the triple jump, Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya, earned Big 12 Athlete of the Week honors.

The outstanding Zimbabwe jumper won the gold in the Texas Tech Open & Multis Triple Jump event ahead of Stacey Brown (Jnr) Texas tech whose mark was 15,45m and fellow TCU athlete Jaren Holmes who could only manage 15.32m for third place.

Last season, Mapaya soared to a silver medal, finishing second at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships with a mark of 16.95m (55-7.5) and he returns this to defend his national title in the triple jump from 2019.

His victory at the 2019 outdoor national championship is legendary, one for the ages. Mapaya was in third place after his fifth jump, of 16.94m (55-7), going into his sixth and final jump of the night. Then, with one leap, of 17.13m (56-2.5), he surpassed the event leader Jordan Scott of Virginia (17.01m, 55-9.75), to win the national championship, boasting the first TCU national title in track and field since Ronnie Baker won the 60m dash in 2016.

Mapaya broke the school record in the triple jump at last year's NCAA Indoor Championships with a mark of 16.95m (55-7.5). He currently holds both the indoor and outdoor TCU triple jump records and is unlikely to be dethroned any time soon.