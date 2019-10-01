Mapeza joins Chippa United

KickOff.com can confirm that former Zimbabwe national team coach is the new coach of Chippa United.

Norman Mapeza, who left champions FC Platinum recently, has signed a three-year deal with the South African club, replacing Clinton Larsen after he was shown the door last week.

Chilli Boys boss Siviwe Mpengesi has expressed his excitement about the signing of the former Ajax Cape Town player.

“We are happy to have a coach like Mapeza and we congratulate him. Not only is he highly experienced but also he is highly regarded by colleagues in the football fraternity,” said Mpengesi.

“He brings a wealth of experience that will no doubt inspire the players and will take the team to greater heights.”

The former FC Platinum coach will be in the stands when Chippa take on Bidvest Wits in East London this evening. –Kick Off.