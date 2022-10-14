Mapeza, Musona pick up PSL September accolades

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE FC Platinum duo of Norman Mapeza and Walter Musona have scooped the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Coach and Player of the Month awards for the month of September respectively.

FC Platinum played three league matches in September and won all of them. They beat Manica Diamonds 2-0, Whawha 2-1 and Bulawayo City 1-0.

Musona scored a total of two goals in the month. He was on target against Whawha as well as Bulawayo City.

The last time Mapeza tasted defeat this season was when FC Platinum were beaten 1-0 by Herentals on April 30. Pure Platinum Play are on a five game winning streak as it stands.

FC Platinum are on course for their fourth league title. With four games to go to the finish line, Pure Platinum Play are top of the table with a 10 point lead over Dynamos. They just need one more victory to win the league.

They have their eyes on defending the Chibuku Super Cup as well but the Students stand in their way.

The two sides face each other in the semifinal of the knockout competition at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.

